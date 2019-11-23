We all love Top 10 or Best Of lists, and using maps of the U.S. with photos or graphics on each state showing their favorite candy, beer or car brand is a powerful tool for marketers on social media.
Using map graphics showing the most favored items for each state has hit epic proportions. Any fool with basic computer skills can make one and many fools have done so, posting them on social media. Companies use the tactic as well, sometimes using legitimate data to back up whatever it is they're pushing, but other times they make it up as they go to promote something.
Recently a map showing the favorite pie in different regions of the country took Twitter by storm.
The map showed a big pecan pie over the northeastern states and key lime pie over southern states, with cherry pie reigning in the northwest.
And the favored pie for Minnesota and neighboring states? Coconut cream pie.
Upper Midwesterners went ballistic. “This map is an abomination,” wrote one. “Dyed in the wool, pure, 100% unadulterated idiots,” wrote another.
Turns out the map was total fiction, created by Brian Brettschneider, a climate scientist and geographer in Alaska.
Brettschneider, who actually creates weather maps based on science, was always amused by some of the dubious maps he's seen promoting one thing or another and whipped up the pie map, hoping to humor some of his friends.
But the map soon spread to millions, most of whom were righteously indignant about the pie assigned to their neck of the country.
By the way, the real favorite pie in Minnesota — according to Food Network, which at least has some credentials to make such pronouncements — is banana cream pie.
I might of thought apple. We have loads of apple trees and it seems like a Midwest comfort dessert.
The Food Network says banana cream took off long ago because the state had a big dairy industry, and in the late 1800s bananas became a big deal as they began being imported here from Latin America. The first recipe ever published for banana cream pie was in Minneapolis in 1880.
There also is a map put out every year showing the best-known company in each state.
Years ago the Minnesota map showed a Pillsbury logo, which made sense for the famed Minnesota-based company. But after Pillsbury was bought by General Mills, the Target brand reigned as most recognized.
Someone puts out a map of the most noteworthy restaurant brand in each state. Not surprisingly, Minnesota-based Dairy Queen is tops here.
The Lay's snack company puts out a map showing which of its products are most popular in each state. Minnesotans, says Lay's, is big on Doritos, while neighboring Wisconsin favor Lay's potato chips.
Personally, I think I should move to Texas, Colorado or Nebraska where Cheetos are king.
A map of the most iconic beers of choice by state shows Minnesotans favoring Grain Belt. The beer has had its ups and downs but has rebounded since Schell's of New Ulm bought the brand several years ago.
Wisconsin's top beer is Minhas Light. You may not have heard of it, but it's been brewed in Monroe, Wisconsin, since 1845.
Some company bored into Google analytics to see which car brand was most searched on Google in each state. For many recent years, Minnesota and Iowa stood alone in residents most often Googling Buicks.
But that changed a couple of years ago when the most searched brand in Minnesota and several other states was Alpha Romeo.
Alpha Romeo?
The people putting the map together speculated the largely unknown brand spiked because Alpha Romeo pumped tons of money into Super Bowl ads that year.
People could put together an area county map, displaying what they think each county stands for. Maybe a kolacky for Le Sueur County, a nod to Montgomery's Kolacky Days. Or perhaps the Jolly Green Giant eating a kolacky. Maybe a quarter-million John Deere combine for Nicollet County. Brown County: Easy, a German beer stein with a bottle of Schell's Deer Brand beer next to it. Waseca County: The Pheasant Cafe.
Not sure about Blue Earth County. Can't claim Vikings camp anymore. MSU? Powwow?
How about a bank building? We got lots of banks.
