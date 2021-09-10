MANKATO — A fitness and athletics facility, highlighted by a 67,000-square-foot field house, could be under construction on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College yet this year.
The college’s Board of Regents gave approval to seek bids on the Bethany Lutheran College Wellness Center at its most recent meeting after a fundraising effort generated about $10 million in donations.
Assuming bids come in near expectations, the project is set to move forward three years after Bethany first broached the idea of a major new athletics and fitness center. The plan in 2018 involved a field house or, if fundraising fell short, a less costly seasonal sports dome.
“There’s been success on the fundraising front, but there’s more to come,” said Chief Communications Officer Lance Schwartz, who indicated a public campaign would be launched to generate remaining funds.
First, though, the college will need to see favorable construction bids, something that’s been no certainty in 2021.
“Construction costs are terribly volatile still,” Schwartz said.
But the decision to drop the fallback idea of a sports dome in favor of the preferred field house is evidence of BLC’s optimism about the project despite the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It certainly has been tricky the last two years, but we’ve really seen tremendous success,” he said, noting the school set a record in its standard annual fundraising in addition to finding donors willing to support the Wellness Center. “People must feel hopeful about the future of the college.”
The new facility is part of a multi-phase upgrade of athletics facilities — the first major investment in that area in about three decades. Since then, enrollment at Bethany has doubled, as has the number of Vikings athletics teams.
“I think it’ll bring us into the 21st century, maybe even the 20th century,” Schwartz said, laughing about the race among higher education institutions to provide fitness options for students.
Plans for the 83,000-square-foot Wellness Center show a 16,000-square-foot activity/fitness facility at the front of the building, which is to be at the southeast quadrant of Marsh and Division streets. An Alumni Room and student lounge would sit behind large windows facing Marsh Street with a fitness center adjacent. The building would also include locker rooms, a training room, offices for coaches and possibly a golf simulator.
The field house will be dominated by a 200-meter six-lane track with spots for field sports such as pole vault and long jump outside of the track. Inside the oval is space for batting cages.
Along with doubling student fitness space, the new facility would mean Bethany sports teams will no longer be trying to simultaneously squeeze into the existing gymnasiums. In the spring, those gyms host Vikings teams ranging from basketball to softball to baseball to soccer.
“It’s a needed addition to the campus,” Schwartz said.
Sports, fitness and recreation facilities are a recruiting tool for colleges, and the field house will be highly visible for prospective students visiting Bethany.
“It will be a prominent facility at a prominent crossroads on the campus for sure,” he said. “I’m not sure how admissions will start their tours, but I can imagine this will be right near the top.”
The multi-phase upgrade of athletics facilities began with Bethany signing a lease with the city of Mankato in 2018 to host the Vikings baseball team at city-owned Franklin Rogers Park. That made room for the upcoming Wellness Center and for the creation of a $1.6 million artificial turf soccer field, which debuted in 2019, part of a $3 million project that also included a stormwater retention pond.
Once the Wellness Center is built, renovations are planned for the Ronald Younge Gymnasium, the larger of Bethany’s two gyms and the home to everything from basketball and volleyball games to commencement ceremonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.