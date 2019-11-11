MANKATO — Using the four cardinal virtues — prudence, justice, courage, temperance — to frame the context of what those in the military need in times of war, the Rev. Steven Reagles told a group gathered on the Bethany Lutheran College campus that wars have always created chaos for the world.
"We pray for peace and honor veterans," said Reagles, a professor at Bethany.
Speaking to a large group outside in a biting wind, Reagles focused much of his talk on World War I. Veterans Day began as a commemoration of World War I, held on that 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — the time in 1918 when the guns were silenced and the armistice was called.
After his talk, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of what will be a military sculpture/monument in honor of veterans from the Evangelical Lutheran Synod.
The sculpture, to be done by Bethany alumnus Jason Jaspersen, will feature two bronze statues, one depicting a 16th century Reformation-age soldier and one a modern-day soldier reading the Bible.
A color guard comprised of local active and retired military members were on hand for the Veterans Day event.
Reagles served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, accruing 1,300 combat hours. Capt. Reagles was awarded the Bronze Star, two Air Medals with a V for valor, and the Distinguished Flying Cross for action after being downed by enemy fire.
Reagles said members of the military have the courage to face death, use prudence so as not to cause unnecessary harm, temperance to stay away from the vices available during war, and a sense of justice to help preserve the meaningful values of American society.
The monument was commissioned by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, which owns and operates Bethany. They hope to have it in place by next Veterans Day.
Bethany President Gene Pfeifer, Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad and other representatives of the college and community threw shovels of dirt to mark the groundbreaking. The monument will be just off Division Street.
Goodrich Construction is doing the prep work for the site and Monuments by Thomas Miller of Mankato will do granite work and engraving for the monument.
