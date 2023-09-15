The Free Press
MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran College will be recognized during a ceremony Saturday for its commitment to excellence in music studies.
The four-year Christian liberal arts college will be honored as an All-Steinway School during a 2:30 p.m. All-Choir Reunion Concert on campus in the Ron Younge Gymnasium.
Peter Schmitt, CEO and fifth-generation family owner of Twin Cities-based Schmitt Music, will present the honor. The designation has been awarded to a roster of select colleges, universities and conservatories.
To earn the distinction, an institution must demonstrate a commitment to excellence by providing its students and faculties with the best equipment possible for the study of music. All-Steinway Schools pledge that at least 90% of the institution’s piano collection will be from Steinway & Sons.
All pianos owned by Bethany, from the practice room to the recital hall, are designed by Steinway & Sons.
Over the course of six years, almost 300 gifts totaling more than $250,000 were directed to this effort by numerous supporters of Bethany. Fourteen pianos have been delivered for this project since 2017.
“We are so thankful to the many donors who’ve helped Bethany to reach our funding goal for the All-Steinway initiative, and to piano instructor Dr. Bethel Balge for her early work to initiate the effort. These instruments will enhance the study of music on our campus for many years to come,” Music Department Chair Benjamin Faugstad stated in a Bethany press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.