MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran and Gustavus Adolphus colleges earned top honors in recently released higher education rankings.
Bethany was named the No. 1 liberal arts college in Minnesota for social mobility, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual college rankings. The rank measures a graduate’s ability to move upward in income and social class.
“Our alumni and supporters have always known and valued this about Bethany, and perhaps now this is being recognized by a broader audience,” said Bethany President Gene Pfeifer in a release.
U.S. News ranked Gustavus the best value among liberal arts colleges in Minnesota. The measure factors in an institution's academic quality and net attendance cost.
“Strong rankings are a reflection of the incredible day-to-day opportunities that our students are connected with over the course of four years,” said Associate Vice President for Enrollment Kirk Carlson in a release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.