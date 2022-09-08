MANKATO — The Glen A. Taylor Foundation has donated an undisclosed "substantial" amount to Bethany Lutheran College to help fund the ongoing construction of the Bethany Activity and Wellness Center, according to the college.
The 84,000 square-foot multipurpose facility remains the biggest construction project in Bethany history and will provide recreational space for students and the Bethany Vikings athletic program.
The center at the private college also will offer the Greater Mankato community an open-to-the-public quality fitness and recreational space, indoor and outdoor. Youth sports teams and community groups in the Mankato area will be available to rent the space for use as well, stated a news release.
The $16.7 million center is expected to open early 2023.
“We’re so proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Bethany through this significant gift to the Building Bethany Capital Campaign," Glen Taylor, chairman of the Board and founder of Taylor Corp., said in the release.
Bethany is not disclosing the donated amount but said it’s a timely gift. The fund drive will soon be presented to the Mankato community and Bethany alumni and friends in hopes of gaining additional support for the center. Nearly 80% of the $16 million dollar goal has already been reached.
The opportunity for a donor’s name to be attached to the overall structure or components of it still remains up for grabs.
“The Taylor Companies are so vital to the Mankato region and far beyond, and Bethany is very grateful for this meaningful support,” Bethany Lutheran College President Gene Pfeifer stated in the release. “This gift is among the largest Bethany has received for this project and we’re so appreciative and thankful for it, and for the generous support we’ve received throughout the years from the Taylor Foundation.”
The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato also previously donated an undisclosed gift amount to Bethany for the center. In return, Mayo employees will be able to use the fitness center just a block away from the hospital once it's open for business.
