MANKATO — Ninety-five Bethany Lutheran College students completed graduation requirements and are eligible to participate in 2023 spring-semester commencement ceremonies 10:30 a.m. Friday in BLC’s Sports and Fitness Center.
Joshua Mears is the commencement speaker. A 2005 BLC graduate, Mears was the college's first student to receive its bachelor of arts degree in psychology. Mears went on to earn a master’s in Christian counseling from Bethel University and a clinical doctorate from the Minnesota School of Professional Psychology. He is owner and clinical director of a faith-informed mental health private practice clinic in Lakeville.
During the ceremonies, President Emeritus Dan Bruss will receive the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award. Bruss served from January 2002 to June 2015 as the college's ninth president. He is credited for leading the college to be a full four-year institution.
