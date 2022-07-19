MANKATO — A new program that helps local grade-schoolers hone their reading skills and helps future educators at Bethany Lutheran College hone their teaching skills will continue for at least two more years.
The college's Education Department started a small literacy program a year ago, using local funds to provide free one-on-one tutoring for 10-12 elementary school students who were struggling to keep up with reading.
"The Mankato Foundation provided some funding to get this off the ground," said Lance Schwartz, communications director for Bethany.
But Bethany Education Professor Carrie Pfeifer was made aware from the start that a funding partner would need to be found to keep the program alive. Pfeifer found that partner in the St. Paul-based Sauer Family Foundation, which announced Tuesday it was awarding the Christian liberal arts college $61,000 to continue and expand the reading interventions clinic for the next two years.
With the funding in hand, Pfeifer is hoping to serve 15-20 youngsters in coming semesters if she can recruit enough Bethany education majors to serve as tutors.
Future teachers at Bethany have always done some literacy tutoring as part of their coursework, she said, but the past school year was the first where a formal ongoing clinic was created using assessments and targeted intervention.
"The college has been extremely supportive of this idea and provided some money to purchase materials, and students that worked in the clinic were paid through work-study money," Pfeifer said. "We also received some donations through our Bethany Ladies Auxiliary to purchase materials."
The grade-schoolers received one-on-one tutoring from Bethany students during the school year, and others participated in group sessions during the summer.
"The students that worked in the clinic were the real heroes here because they could have been working off-campus jobs that would have paid much more, but chose to give of their time and talents to help struggling readers improve," Pfeifer said.
The need is undeniable when looking at educational data. In 2019, the National Assessment of Educational Progress reported that 66% of fourth graders were performing below the recommended reading standards. Other published research showed that 10-25% of kids are drastically behind in reading skills.
The clinic, offered in a monitored space on the college campus, allows Bethany education students to practice and gain confidence in their ability to teach reading, Pfeifer said. It allows Bethany to share its educational mission with the broader community as well.
The program at Bethany also meshes with the educational portion of the Sauer Family Foundation's mission. Established in 1996, the private foundation serves children in Minnesota — particularly in the Twin Cities metro area — who are at-risk, experiencing abuse or neglect or are exposed to toxic stress or trauma. But the foundation also attempts to help children more broadly who have challenges in developing reading, writing or math skills.
Most of the $61,000 will be used for materials and tutor stipends.
"The tutors will continue to receive work-study money for their time, but as you may know, work-study hourly wage is not as competitive as most off campus (jobs)," Pfeifer said. "So the grant will provide a scholarship/stipend at the end of each semester that the BLC teacher works in the clinic."
The first year demonstrated that individualized tutoring makes a difference, she said.
Participants overall showed average growth of 10% in pre-clinic and post-clinic assessments, and one student jumped 40% in word decoding and spelling skills, according to Pfeifer.
"While I think those numbers demonstrate that skills are improving, the anecdotal comments are what warms my heart," she said. "One parent told his child's tutor that 'I don't know what you're doing twice a week with my child, but his reading fluency and confidence have really grown.' This may sound simple, but you can't have a joy for reading until you can read. So our goal is to give students the tools to read so they can be successful readers in school, in work and in recreation."
Families of students in the Mankato area who want to learn more about reading help can email Pfeifer at Carrie.Pfeifer@blc.edu. The sessions take place in the fall and again in the spring. Space is limited.
