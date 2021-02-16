MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran College is launching its first graduate degree program, offering a master's of arts in clinical mental health counseling.
In development for more than a year, the course of study received full approval from its accrediting agency, the Higher Learning Commission, late last month.
The first cohort of 25 students is now being recruited and selected for admission with initial classes beginning this summer, Bethany announced.
The program's faculty will approach the mental health field from a Christian worldview and provide guidance on counseling situations that occur in both secular and religious settings, according to the announcement.
The master’s curriculum will be primarily delivered through an online program with some on-campus components, including three in-person residencies for students at Bethany's Mankato campus during their course of study. Each residency is a four-day intensive experience focused on developing specific professional skills. Students also will complete clinical experiences at a site of their choosing.
Development of the new program was led by Benjamin Kohls, who has a doctorate in counselor education and supervision from the University of South Dakota, a master of science in community counseling from Minnesota State University, and a bachelor of science in staff ministry from Martin Luther College.
Prior to joining the faculty at Bethany, Kohls taught graduate courses in clinical mental health counseling at the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University from 2012-2018.
The launching of its first master's program is another milestone for Bethany, which offered only two-year degrees for most of its 110-year history. It made the jump to a four-year liberal arts college about 25 years ago, awarding its first bachelor's degrees in 2001.
Bethany had a record enrollment of 772 students at the start of this academic year, 633 of them full-time.
