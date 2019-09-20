MANKATO — Jessica Beyer, the Waseca County administrator, has been named the new president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
She worked for Blue Earth County for 11 years as communications manager, business analyst and public information director. In early 2017 Beyer was named Waseca County administrator, overseeing 14 departments.
She will start her new duties Nov. 4.
The GMG board started a national search in May to replace Jonathan Zierdt, who died earlier this year.
“Jessica is the right person at the right time for GMG,” GMG Board chair Charlie Whitaker said in a statement. “She will bring to the role a terrific balance that includes a strong business acumen and a visible community presence in her representation of GMG, its members and all four business units.”
Beyer has lived in Mankato since 1991. She has served on the boards of the Mankato Area Foundation, Blue Earth County Historical Society and United Way.
Beyer completed the Blandin Community Leadership Program, the GMG Leadership Institute and the Elizabeth Kearney Women’s Leadership Program.
Ron Vetter, chair of the search committee, said in a release that Beyer's experience in community development and government give her the knowledge "to make an immediate impact and build relationships in the Greater Mankato community.”
GMG, the regional chamber of commerce and economic development organization, includes Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam.
Beyer has a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in organizational leadership, and a bachelor’s degree in business management and mass communications from Minnesota State University.
Zierdt, who led GMG since its inception, died in March after a long and public battle with cancer.
Five years ago, at age 47, Zierdt was diagnosed with kidney and prostate cancer. His prostate was removed and his kidney cancer was in remission.
Last June, however, a tumor biopsy indicated an aggressive form of prostate cancer in Zierdt's body that attacked other organs. In January he announced he would be stepping down as head of GMG.
The Zierdts, along with a coalition of community leaders, in 2017 established the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund to build community cancer awareness and support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.