WASECA — A bicyclist allegedly threatened a motorist with a knife because he believed the driver nearly struck him.

Jake Tomas Greve-Geesman, 20, who is homeless, was charged with felony counts of threats and assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Waseca County District Court. He also was charged with gross misdemeanor  and misdemeanor drug crimes. 

A man told police he was driving at Second Avenue NW and State Street Thursday night and a bicyclist laid his bike down in the middle of the road and screamed at him. The driver said Greve-Geesman pulled a knife and said, “I could kill you in two seconds,” according to a court complaint.

Greve-Geesman reportedly told police he took out the knife in “self-defense” after the driver almost hit him.

A baggie of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia allegedly were found in Greve-Geesman's possession.

