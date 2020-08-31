WASECA — A bicyclist allegedly threatened a motorist with a knife because he believed the driver nearly struck him.
Jake Tomas Greve-Geesman, 20, who is homeless, was charged with felony counts of threats and assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Waseca County District Court. He also was charged with gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor drug crimes.
A man told police he was driving at Second Avenue NW and State Street Thursday night and a bicyclist laid his bike down in the middle of the road and screamed at him. The driver said Greve-Geesman pulled a knife and said, “I could kill you in two seconds,” according to a court complaint.
Greve-Geesman reportedly told police he took out the knife in “self-defense” after the driver almost hit him.
A baggie of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia allegedly were found in Greve-Geesman's possession.
