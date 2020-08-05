MADISON LAKE — A 66-year-old Faribault man died Tuesday evening from injuries he suffered in a bicycle-pickup crash a few hours earlier on a Sakatah Trail crossing.
Bicyclist Earl Pofahl was east of Madison Lake heading west on the trail at 3:24 p.m., crossing Blue Earth County Road 189 when he was struck by a southbound pickup, Blue Earth County deputies said.
The driver of the 2019 Silverado was Sean Baggot, 57, of Mankato.
An accident investigation has not yet been completed.
Stop signs intended for trail users are posted at the trail's crossing with the highway, deputies said.
