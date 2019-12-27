MANKATO — Authorities believe a bicyclist found dead at a Mankato intersection Christmas night died of natural causes.
A 58-year-old man was found lying near a bicycle at the intersection of East Hickory and South Fifth streets at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said the man had pre-existing medical conditions that likely caused his death. The body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm.
Investigators checked surveillance video in the area and saw no indication of foul play or an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.