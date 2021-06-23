MANKATO — A bicyclist reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries Wednesday after a collision with a car near Mankato.
Abdifatah A. Osman, 20, of St. Peter was driving a Kia Forte north on Highway 169 at 5:29 p.m. when he collided with Christopher J. Schmitz, 55, who was riding a bicycle west on County Road 73, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The State Patrol listed alcohol as a factor in the crash under Schmitz’s information.
Schmitz was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment. Osman wasn’t injured in the crash, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.