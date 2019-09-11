ST. PETER — A 30-year-old St. Peter man was injured when the bike he was riding crashed into a car Wednesday afternoon at a St. Peter intersection.
Cameron Rickey Moore was riding east on Highway 22 at 1:23 p.m. when he was passed by an eastbound 2005 Prius driven by Ruth Ai Choo Chuah, 20, of St. Peter, the State Patrol said.
Then, as Chuah was attempting a right-hand turn on to Sunrise Drive, the bicycle struck the passenger side of the car.
Moore was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. Peter.
Chuah was not injured.
