MANKATO — Five trails in Mankato and Blue Earth County are likely to soon be officially designated as a “regional trail system,” opening the way for access to millions of dollars in Legacy Act grants.
Mitch Workman, a landscape architect at ISG who is leading the process to create the Greater Mankato River Valley Trail Master Plan, told Blue Earth County commissioners Tuesday that the final plan will in a month or so be delivered to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission.
"We've gone through extensive public outreach," Workman said of the lead-up to finalizing the plan, which covers the county-owned Red Jacket, South Route and Minneopa trails and the city-owned West Mankato and North Minnesota River trails.
While his update to the board focused on the county-owned trails, Workman later this month makes a presentation to the Mankato City Council.
Workman said that once designated, the trail system should have a good chance of funding because of the "compelling nature" of the trail and because the system links state recreation properties. He said getting sizable grants is also enhanced by the fact the system is in the southwestern Minnesota district, which has so far received the least funding of the six trail districts in the state.
Much of the discussion focused on the jewel of the county's system — the Red Jacket Trail.
"It's definitely a heavily used network of trails," Workman said, noting that many people who submitted comments cited it as their favorite and one many use weekly or even daily.
Commissioner Colleen Landkamer, who was on the County Board when Red Jacket was established along a former railroad bed in the early 1990s, noted there was vocal opposition from landowners at the time.
"People who opposed this said nobody would use it." She said if there are any complaints today, it's that it's too well used. "I think people love it," Landkamer said.
"I'm excited about this. I'm really proud of the Red Jacket Trail and believe it will be there in perpetuity."
Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg said having safe trails that keep riders and pedestrians off roads is important. "I think we're blessed in Blue Earth County to have this trail."
Based on public comments, the plan identifies several short-term improvements to all the trails that Workman said are important to address quickly. They include flashing beacons to allow for safer street crossings, additional signs at certain spots, additional seating/rest stops and creating a formal trailhead parking area and sign on the far southern end of Red Jacket Trail.
And Workman said the county and city should begin widening parts of the mostly 8-foot-wide trail to 10 feet.
"Regionally designated trails are 10 feet wide." He said the widening doesn't have to be done all at once, but the city and county can do segments over time, particularly if they are near other street or infrastructure work being done.
