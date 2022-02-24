A proposed improvement to a large drainage ditch system near Mapleton has the Department of Natural Resources, conservation groups and downriver communities calling for changes in the project, including restored wetlands to hold water on the landscape.
In 2019, some farmers in the drainage area petitioned Blue Earth County requesting an improvement to the Ditch 35 system southeast of Mapleton, which contains underground tile as well as an open ditch that has been plagued with erosion and sloughing.
A proposed improvement plan was created, but there are dueling engineering reports: The firm the county hired says the plan will reduce water flow out of the system, and a report from an engineering firm cited by opponents says the water outflow will increase and cause more sediment and high water flows in the Minnesota River.
A DNR report slammed the project for not integrating best management practices and holding more water back on the landscape.
“The Maple River and the Le Sueur River watershed are already overburdened by excess drainage water. Without effective mitigation, this project will contribute to higher annual discharge, erosion, sediment, habitat degradation, and water quality impacts,” the DNR report said.
But Chuck Brandel, an engineer with ISG who did the project plans for the county, told commissioners during a public hearing this week that he’s confident that when finished the main goal of cutting erosion on the open ditch will be achieved and overall water flow from the drainage system will be the same or reduced.
Brandel said he’s intimately familiar with Ditch 35 — he’s worked with landowners for 20 years to find solutions to reduce the ditch sloughing, including doing a test project on a portion of it in 2017. That test area, he said, worked best and was incorporated into the overall plans to improve the system.
Under the plan, a 60-inch pipe would be buried next to and below the bottom of the open ditch to take waterflow pressure out of the ditch. Other underground tile lines would be replaced and an overflow channel installed.
Brandel said ISG did detailed and extensive water-flow modeling using historic and current data as well as future projections of potential precipitation increases, and he’s confident the new system won’t increase water flow out of the system.
But Len Kremer, a water resources engineer at Barr Engineering in Minneapolis, told commissioners in a Zoom call during the public hearing that the modeling used didn’t take into account all of the water impacts it should have and said the actual flow going into the system after large rain events will be much larger than suggested.
“There will be more erosion. You should look for more storage on the land and more erosion protection.”
David Minge, a former judge and former member of the U.S. House, now volunteers for the Izaak Walton League. He said downriver cities such as Mankato are already being devastated by ever higher Minnesota River flows, thanks to more precipitation and more extensive and efficient farm tiling systems that send too much water too quickly to rivers.
Mankato already has spent millions of dollars shoring up river banks to protect its water and sewer plants and plans more rip-rap projects near Riverfront Park as high flows chew away river banks.
Minge said Dakota County in the Twin Cities metro has also raised alarms about this and similar farm drainage projects that will cause even more damage along the river in their area.
“There will be substantially more water in the aggregate discharged with this project,” Minge told commissioners.
Minge said Blue Earth County has a robust water management plan in place that is “very detailed and extensive and visionary” and that the ditch project as designed would violate it.
“I recommend that you review your own water management plan and insist that the County Ditch 35 project complies with that plan,” Minge said.
He also pointed to numerous objections to the landowners and county’s plan that were filed by the DNR.
“The DNR has made more objections to this project than any project the Izaak Walton League has reviewed in the last three years. Some of these objections are quite serious and deserve to be reviewed.”
Minge said the county should order an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the project to get more detailed information.
Complex issues
The ditch and tile lines in the Ditch 35 system are, like most all farm drainage systems, owned by the landowners.
Laws governing them go back a century and set up counties to serve as the drainage authority to oversee the ditch and tile systems. The cost of big upgrades to a system — such as the nearly $3 million cost for Ditch 35 — is spread out over all the landowners on the system and is collected as part of their annual property tax, with the money used to pay off construction bonds for the project.
The size of each landowner’s cost is based on how much of a benefit their land will receive from the drainage system.
Ditch 35 drains more than 3,100 acres and eventually empties into the Maple River, which is in the Le Sueur River watershed — a watershed long identified as the leading sources of sediment and pollution into the Minnesota River.
While critics are calling for more on-the-land water storage for the project, landowner representatives say it’s not required under state or federal laws. Brandel said he did identify some areas in the project that could be used for water storage areas, but said no landowners showed interest in doing it.
There have been some other projects done where water storage basins/wetlands were added, in which a farmer who gave up crop-producing land is paid a fee by the other landowners on the system.
Scott Sparlin, a longtime river advocate involved in numerous groups working to improve river water quality, said the antiquated ditch drainage rules aren’t adequate today and make it too difficult to require improvements to drainage systems that would slow down water flowing to the rivers.
“Knowing what we know today regarding the root causes of our Minnesota River’s water quantity and quality issues, we can no longer leave the current flawed decision-making process solely up to those who wish to move more water downstream without water storage features and practices as part of any project,” Sparlin said in a recent interview.
Don Arnosti, representing Friends of the Minnesota Valley, told commissioners via Zoom that his group supports the efforts to reduce the erosion on the open ditch.
“No one opposes that. We are concerned, however, that the project as modeled is not exactly how the project will unfold. We believe there is an understatement of the projected flow.”
Some of the landowners in the project area also have problems with the proposed plan, but not related to issues the other groups and DNR raised. Under the ISG plan some existing tile lines were to be abandoned, but several property owners said they feared abandoning those tiles could reduce drainage capacity on their land and they are seeking to have that section of line replaced along with the other work being done.
More discussion on the project and a possible vote to approve it was tabled until the board’s March 8 meeting.
