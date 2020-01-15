Gov. Tim Walz’s $2 billion infrastructure proposal contains several major local requests, meaning south-central Minnesota would be well-represented if the Minnesota Legislature passes the governor’s public works plan.
The governor unveiled his proposal in parts over the past week, less than a month before lawmakers convene Feb. 11 for this year’s legislative session.
Walz’s plan includes $16.6 million to improve the Mankato area’s riverbank stabilization and water quality; $6.7 million for the design phase of a planned reconstruction of Minnesota State University’s Armstrong Hall; and $18.3 million for improvements at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program inside the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
Other projects in Walz’s plan include $125,000 for the predesign of a new Bureau of Criminal Apprehension office in Mankato, $10.5 million for a planned indoor recreation center in North Mankato and $300,000 for a veterans memorial in Martin County.
Walz touted his proposal Wednesday as the biggest proposed public works investment made by a Minnesota governor. He also said he arrived at a $2 billion price tag after touring the state and meeting with local government officials before choosing among $5.3 billion in requests.
“We did this different than it’s ever been done,” he said.
Republican leaders in recent days have taken issue with the size of Walz’s plan. Infrastructure proposals are paid for using borrowed money, which is why they’re also called bonding bills.
Over the last few years, Democrats and Republicans have struggled to agree on $1 billion bonding bills, and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said earlier this week he was looking for a similar-sized bill this session.
It will be up to House and Senate leaders to determine whether Walz gets what he wants. Bonding bills require a three-fifths majority to pass, meaning minority parties in the Legislature — House Republicans and Senate Democrats this session — have a large voice on what will go into a bonding package.
“My approach to bonding has always been that content is much more important than size,” Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, said. Torkelson is a former chair of the House Capital Investment Committee, which puts together bonding bills, and is the ranking Republican on the House transportation committee.
Torkelson said he expects critical needs such as water infrastructure and local roads and bridges to make up a good chunk of whatever bonding bill passes through the Legislature.
“Much of our infrastructure is at that age where it’s starting to deteriorate significantly, and replacing that is going to be costly work,” Torkelson said.
Walz has included $293 million in general obligation bonds for water and sewer system fixes throughout the state, as well as $212 million combined in local road and bridge improvement grant programs.
Many of the proposed projects are holdover requests from previous bonding bills, which typically are done every two years. Mankato has requested about $7 million since 2017 to improve the Minnesota River’s water quality by restoring wetlands and putting up natural berms to filter sediment and pollutants.
Yet the city has discovered major riverbank issues in the Mankato area, especially near a major well in Land of Memories Park. Mankato’s requests are fully funded under Walz’s proposal, and the cost to fix the city’s water issues total more than $24 million.
Area lawmakers say they’re pleased with what’s in Walz’s plan thus far, but it remains to be seen whether others in the Legislature feel the same way.
“Almost a third of Mankato’s drinking water comes from that particular well, so that’s not something that we can dilly-dally on,” Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, said.
Considine, who serves on the House Capital Investment Committee, said he’s concerned Republicans aren’t looking to increasing the size of the state’s bonding bill when Minnesota’s infrastructure needs continue to grow.
A Free Press analysis last year found Minnesota needs more than $70 billion over the next two decades to keep up with most known and estimated infrastructure needs. To match that pace, the Legislature would need to pass a $4 billion bill annually. And the state only has the debt capacity to safely pass $3 billion in bonding before getting into financial trouble.
Walz said Wednesday he chose a $2 billion plan because he expects pushback on the size of the bill, but he also defended his administration’s choices in projects as critical to the state.
“These projects are not going to get cheaper and these communities are in a position where they don’t want to wait any longer,” Walz said.
