MANKATO — Brandon Hromadko has been walking his Free Press delivery route the past week or so rather than using his usual bicycle transportation.
"I saw him walking and pulled over and asked him his name and he seemed like a nice young man," said one of the customers he delivers the newspaper to. "I asked him what happened to his bike, and he said someone stole it."
That subscriber called Justin Rinehart, owner of Nicollet Bike Shop in Old Town, to see if the shop could work out a way to get Hromadko a replacement.
Rinehart said he'd recently gotten a trade-in bike and would donate it.
"It's a Trek mountain bike. It's actually one of the bikes the Vikings used back in the day (during training camp). Someone got it and they traded it in recently," Rinehart said.
He was checking the bike over Thursday to see what tune-ups or parts it might need and was hoping to connect with the Free Press customer and Hromadko to get it in his hands later in the day.
"I delivered The Free Press for nine years. I got around on a push scooter, but I know how nice it is to have some wheels to get around," Rinehart said.
"I'm happy to help out a fellow newspaper delivery person."
