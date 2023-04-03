Palmer Bus Service’s Shane Johnson said the issue of drivers failing to stop at school buses happens often.
“We’ve had quite a few incidences throughout the years of cars that do run through the stop arm, through the red lights that are flashing on a school bus,” said Johnson, who is the company’s chief operating officer.
Statewide in 2022, there were 413 incidents related to not stopping for buses with their extended signal and flashing red lights activated, according to court records, with 2,004 total incidents recorded since 2018.
In Blue Earth County, nine related incidents occurred in 2022 and there have been 34 since 2018.
Now, a bill authored by Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake, is aiming to reduce those numbers by requiring new school buses purchased on or after Aug. 1, 2025, to be equipped with a stop-signal arm extension that extends a minimum of 6 feet from the bus.
“When I was digging into all of this over the last six years, it always struck me of the problem that people have blown off the stop sign on school buses,” Draheim said. “To me, the best thing to do would be to have the stop arm actually go in a little bit into the other lane.”
Draheim said the goal would be to make it harder for drivers to avoid stopping.
“This would come out 6 feet and have flashing lights on it. People would have to drive around it a little bit to not stop,” he said.
Current law states that a vehicle needs to stop 20 feet away from a stopped school bus that has its stop arm out and lights flashing, Johnson said.
Drivers then need to wait for the stop arm to retract and for the red lights to turn off before continuing.
There are also fines of $500 for drivers who get caught running a stop arm and gross misdemeanors on the books if drivers pass on the passenger side of the school bus where kids get in and out.
“We actually do see that. We had an incident this year at one of our locations where the car passed on the right side of the bus, and we’re not sure how, but there were six kids standing there and the vehicle didn’t hit any of them,” Johnson said.
He said Palmer buses currently have cameras that help monitor related incidents. He said whether or not extending the arm would help is a crystal ball question.
“I think it’d be wise to do anything to help with the safety of the students when they’re outside the bus will be helpful,” he said.
Draheim said opting for every new school bus to have the feature implemented as opposed to requiring all buses in the state to do so would be cheaper.
“If you’re going to budget for a new school bus, then you can have that on there, and it wasn’t much of a fiscal impact, rather than mandating that every school bus get retrofitted, that’s a little more,” he said.
“I think once schools start seeing this, I think it will spread. More and more school bus companies will put it on.”
Draheim said he’ll know more about the bill’s next steps on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.