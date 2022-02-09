Rep. Luke Frederick is sponsoring package of proposals that could improve long-term treatment for substance-use issues.
The Mankato Democrat’s bill would help with housing issues and waive certain fees for those in treatment, among other issues. At the same time, the bill loosens requirements for alcohol and drug counselors awaiting licensure, and cuts down on repetitive paperwork for counselors.
“The more that we can do upfront to support people, the better long term we as a state are going to be,” Frederick told lawmakers Wednesday at a House behavioral health subcommittee meeting on the bill.
Drug overdose deaths have increased by a substantial amount during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Minnesota alone, more than 1,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020 — a 27% increase from the previous year. Overdose deaths appear to have increased since then.
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 1,187 people died from June 2020 to June 2021, a 29% increase from the prior 12-month period.
Advocates and experts say the U.S. has done a good job over the past few decades in providing immediate substance abuse treatment but hasn’t quite built out long-term solutions for people grappling with substance abuse disorder.
“We put the fire out,” said Dr. John Kelly of the Massachusetts General Hospital. “We can provide detoxification, stabilization, live-saving, very critical important. Thereafter, we’ve tended to drop the ball in terms of how do we help people rebuild.”
Frederick’s bill would address some of the barriers to long-term recovery. One of his key proposals lies in using the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to secure a pilot program for federal housing fidelity bonds.
The bonds would help people on medical assistance who are either in treatment or recently completing treatment to secure housing. It would be paid to landlords if needed to reimburse any potential property damage.
Advocates say that funding would significantly help people in treatment as secure housing is often a challenge for people struggling with drugs or alcohol.
“If you do not have access to sober living or a sober living environment while in recovery, it can be a trigger that causes some people to return to use,” said Peter Green, a chemical dependency counselor with NUWAY.
Other aspects of the bill geared toward treatment include waiving fees for identification, birth certificates and driver’s licenses, as well as transition programming and funding for people who have completed treatment.
At the same time, the bill would provide a 90-day period of time for counselors and substance abuse professionals who have completed degrees and licensure requirements to start working. Minnesota doesn’t allow clinicians who have completed their requirements to practice while they wait for paperwork and official approval from licensing boards.
The bill would also require the state Department of Human Services to share more data it collects from providers, as well as increase provider rates and tie it to inflation.
The bill appears to have support from both Democrats and Republicans, though legislators and advocates alike say some of the finer details need more review.
“A lot of what’s in this bill could be a game-changer for the people that are living on the addiction side of it,” said Rep. Keith Franke, the Republican lead on the House behavioral health subcommittee. “We can provide more help and stability.”
House researchers are still calculating how much the bill would cost. Lawmakers will examine and discuss Frederick’s bill later in the session.
He will officially file the bill Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.