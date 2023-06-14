MANKATO — In his four decades on the board of the South Central Workforce Council Bill FitzSimmons has seen many people helped in their career path.
"It's been a good gig for me for those 40 years. You can help people that come onto the programs with job training and getting people into colleges and trade schools."
FitzSimmons was a founding member of the local council when it was created in 1983 and attended his last council meeting this week. "I thought it was time to step down," said the 89-year-old.
Heather Gleason, executive director of the council, said FitzSimmons has been a big contributor to the nine-county area the council serves. "He's been a pillar for our community."
Federal legislation started the workforce councils across the nation in 1983, with their mission to provide job training.
"He's the last charter member of our council and I don't think there are any other charter members still serving in the state," she said.
FitzSimmons always believed in the value of the council. "It's a hand up, not a hand out. I really believe that. It's helped a lot of people go to college and go to trade schools. The Workforce Council really hones in on jobs, from young to seniors."
FitzSimmons, of Waseca, had a tax service business there for 30 years. He also worked at Minnesota Valley Action Council for 25 years, serving as its director for 16 years until stepping down in 1996.
MVAC and the Workforce Council share office space at 706 North Victory Drive, in the building that also houses MVAC's Again Thrift Store.
"MVAC and the Workforce Council have been a big boost to the area," he said.
The Workforce Council board has about two dozen members, including county commissioners from the nine counties, private citizens and representatives of colleges and nonprofits.
"South Central College is a big part of it and has representatives on the council," FitzSimmons said.
The workforce councils get federal funding, distributed through the states, to help people with job training and to get placed in jobs, said Gleason.
"We have programs that work with adults, kids and dislocated workers who may need additional training to get back in the workforce," she said.
The south central council has offices in Mankato, Fairmont and New Ulm.
