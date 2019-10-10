MANKATO — The committee schedule offered evidence that Minnesota lawmakers might be facing an unprecedented number of requests for financial help.
The sun had barely risen Thursday when the House Capital Investment Committee pulled into Land of Memories Park. Awaiting them were Mankato's top two city officials, who gave the lawmakers a look at the city well that may be consumed by the Minnesota River without $2.3 million in emergency erosion prevention.
The committee, which faces more than $5 billion in infrastructure spending requests from across Minnesota, started their latest tour at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Paul. The lawmakers already had heard the pitch for more than 20 projects during stops in Hutchinson, Marshall, Worthington, Fairmont and points in between when they reached Mankato Wednesday night.
"We have 17 days of touring, and we start at 7 o'clock in the morning and we don't stop until about 9 o'clock in the evening," said Rep. Mary Murphy, the Hermantown Democrat who chairs the Capital Investment Committee.
Murphy will lead the effort, starting in February, to prioritize all of the spending requests, balance them geographically to get the supermajority required to pass a bonding bill through the House, and then negotiate with the Senate and governor on a final compromise bill.
Bonding bills, which finance statewide construction projects through bond sales, have traditionally been passed in even-numbered years. They often approach $1 billion in size with money going to everything from state college buildings to prison repairs to state parks and trails.
Cities and counties also can get a slice of the bonding pie if they persuade lawmakers that their projects are emergencies or offer a regional or statewide benefit.
There's always more being sought than lawmakers are willing and able to finance.
"It's about $5.5 billion in requests," Murphy said of the list so far. "I've never heard of that many. ... It seems to me that there are many more emergencies than there has been in past (legislative budget) cycles. And there's far more aging-infrastructure requests."
The first stop in Mankato offered plenty of both. Presentations Wednesday night at Minnesota State University emphasized the need for major renovation or replacement of MSU's Armstrong Hall, the importance of flood-proofing a highway into Henderson, the necessity of building more day care slots in outstate Minnesota, and the pressing need to replace water and sewer pipes in Vernon Center.
Thursday morning, it was Mankato and North Mankato's turn.
In Land of Memories, the committee walked past Well No. 15 to the edge of the rapidly eroding river bank.
A decade ago, there was about 73 feet of land between the Minnesota River and the well that provides nearly a third of the city's drinking water. A growing number of torrential rains, increasingly efficient farmland drainage and other factors have left river levels high and accelerated bank erosion. Fewer than 15 feet of land now separate the well from the river.
"It's to a point that the volume of water in the Minnesota ... I don't want to say it's out of control, but it's out of our control, certainly," Hentges said.
The city is looking to spend $2.3 million to rebuild and reinforce the bank to avoid well-relocation costs that could be four or five times that amount. The state is being asked to finance 80% of the cost.
After a short ride on the committee's coach bus, Hentges and Deputy City Administrator Alison Zelms were pointing to the Minnesota River's bank along Riverfront Park and the city's sewage treatment plant.
"Within a few years, this bank will look like the bank you saw before," Hentges said.
Without wing dams and riprap along the banks, the massive treatment plant — which serves a half-dozen communities in the area — will be threatened, he warned, as will Riverfront Park and its popular amphitheater, along with the Minnesota River Trail. The city is asking for the state to contribute 80% of the $6.7 million the project is expected to cost.
"We can't do it on the backs of the Mankato taxpayers," Hentges said.
The next stop was North Mankato's Caswell Park, where City Administrator John Harrenstein led the tour but had substantial reinforcements on hand in the mayor, council members, youth sports advocates and representatives of local colleges.
The 33-year-old softball complex continues to attract state and national tournaments, which are major contributors to the local tourism economy, Harrenstein said. The facility is showing its age, however, and North Mankato is looking to make $3 million in repairs and upgrades.
But the city is also hoping to turn Caswell, which now includes a soccer complex across Howard Drive, into a year-round destination by adding a 90,000-square-foot fieldhouse. That would bring the total Caswell bill to $16.5 million, and the bonding committee is being asked to pitch in $10.5 million.
Basketball, volleyball, pickleball and tennis courts would be featured in the new fieldhouse, and both MSU and Bethany Lutheran College have committed to using the facility for their tennis teams. Youth sports associations and adult tennis and pickleball players are also strongly backing the facility.
Harrenstein emphasized the regional economic impact of the facility, saying the indoor venue could extend that into the winter months.
"North Mankato knows how to do this," he said. "We know how to be the regional and national destination for sports."
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, isn't on the Capital Investment Committee but tagged along Thursday as committee members toured project proposals in and near his district. As the legislative session progresses, Brand will be working to ensure local projects survive as $5 billion in requests are slashed by two-thirds or more.
Brand is already able to quickly make the case for why North Mankato's Caswell project and upgrades at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St. Peter, which was the committee's next stop, should be prioritized.
Still, he's grateful the committee is taking the time to see the projects in person. It's valuable for the committee members' understanding of the requests, and it will also help when Brand is making his attempt to keep those local projects in the final bill.
"Because in those weary days at the end of the session, that's where that recall memory kicks in — 'Remember that cool day in North Mankato ... ?" Brand said.
If the process plays out in the traditional way, Democrats — who control the House and the governor's office — will propose a larger bonding bill. Republicans, who have a slim majority in the Senate, are apt to suggest something much smaller.
Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City, is the lead Republican on the House Capital Investment Committee. Urdahl said he will be talking to the House Republican leadership when all of the touring is completed — both about what the needs are across the state and what a fiscally prudent amount of borrowing would be.
"It remains to be seen what the amount's going to be," Urdahl said. "But the needs are similar across the state of Minnesota in terms of infrastructure."
Urdahl and Murphy agree on one point already. It would be great if House and Senate leaders could settle on the size of the borrowing bill early in the session so the committees could get to work finalizing the list of winners and losers. That would allow a more a deliberative and transparent process "which we have been getting away from the last 10 years," Urdahl said.
