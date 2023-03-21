MANKATO — The director of Center of American Indian and Minority Health is the keynote speaker for Minnesota State University's annual Health and Biomedical Sciences Summit 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 29 in Centennial Student Union.
Mary Owen will address this year’s topic “Communities in Action: Pathways to Health Equity.” Owen also is associate dean of Native American Health and an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School.
Participants may choose to attend either in person or virtually. Registration is required. To register, go to: mnscu.rschooltoday.com/public/costoption/class_id/260909.
There is no registration fee for MSU students. The registration fee otherwise is $150. Attendees may be eligible for continuing education units.
After Owen’s keynote, a series of lightning round sessions will be held with presenters from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic Health System, Open Door Health Center, the University of Minnesota and Swipe Out Hunger.
Details, a full schedule and registration information are available at: ahn.mnsu.edu/healthsummit.
