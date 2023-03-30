On a chilly morning at Land of Memories Park, birdwatcher Jim Amundson kept a close eye on the sky.
Amundson, who has been volunteering with Bethany Lutheran College’s Hawkwatch program for 10 years, typically starts keeping count along with the rest of the group for the spring watch on March 1.
Their watch will then go through the middle of May.
He said this year, as March turns into April with snow not yet out of sight, birdwatchers are noticing a pattern.
This season’s migration is slower than in years past due to lasting winter weather.
“If we don’t get anything in the next couple days, this will be our slowest March in 10 years,” he said.
Amundson said red-tail hawks are particular to note, adding that the species doesn’t move until the snow’s gone.
“So assuming all the snow we’ve had is slowing down migration, we’ll be able to tell in a week or two if that’s the case or not.”
The main reason, Amundson said, is that red-tail hawks hunt food from the ground.
“So there’s just no food. The snow covers everything. It’s harder for them. They’re still sitting down South along the snowline and then they’ll start moving up,” he said.
But while red-tails are slow to come back, the program has spotted something more rare in the past week — a golden eagle.
That species usually travels farther up north and to the west.
“They just mainly nest among cliff faces and things like that. They’re not equipped for fishing like the bald eagles, so the two species feed differently and have different nesting habitats, so our area isn’t suitable for the golden eagles. They’ll pass through, but they don’t nest around here,” Amundson said.
Bethany Lutheran College assistant biology professor Chad Heins started the program in the late 2000s with his students to count migrating raptors before getting the community more involved in 2013 due to conflicting schedules.
He said while golden eagles are rare, they do see them regularly every year.
Heins said bald eagles are the first big push when migration begins. In the last week, the group has started to see turkey vultures coming back.
“They start coming back about the middle of March. We’ll count those all the way through May. They’re probably numerically one of the most significant species we have as far as how the year’s going,” he said.
Some bald eagles overwinter here. Amundson said while eagles are slow on coming back to Land of Memories, there are several by the water in Lake Crystal.
“We’ve had 60 eagles at a time over there, and even today, there’s probably 25-30 eagles feeding there. They’re just not moving yet,” he said.
He said broad-winged hawks are the last to come through, adding that they come through quickly within a two-week period.
Regardless of the species, he said watching the birds return or move through is a sign spring weather is on its way and that he enjoys keeping his eyes peeled every year.
“Being out and looking for the eagles and the hawks, you see all of the ducks and the geese and everything else, and the songbirds coming back for the spring. It’s nicer to see all of that returning and just the change of seasons,” he said.
