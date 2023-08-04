Have a love for hummingbirds? Henderson has the answer.
The Henderson Hummingbird Hurrah, produced by a nonprofit called Henderson Feathers, will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 from at Bender Park in Henderson.
“The goal of the event is to familiarize people with hummingbirds,” said Brenda Kotasek, of St. Peter, who is one of many volunteers to put together the Hurrah. “It’s educational.”
At Bender Park, which is at the juncture of Fourth and Oak streets, there will be hummingbird banding from 9 a.m. to noon. Speakers throughout the day include experts Stan Tekeila, Donald Mitchell and author/humorist Al Batt.
There will also be garden tours and educational displays featuring bees, pollinators and chimney swift information, among other topics. Also there’s a “mall,” with vendors displaying their handmade wares along the garden pathway, and food. The event is free to the public.
Children’s activities will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with crafts, face painting, gourd decorating and other kid-friendly pastimes hosted as part of the event.
It all began in about 2009 in the hummingbird-attracting yard of Dolores Hagen from Henderson. Then in 2010 she started the garden on city property and launched the Henderson Feathers nonprofit to operate it.
Hagen died in 2016 but would be “proud of how we’ve kept her garden going and kept the Hurrah going,” Kotasek said. “It’s all taken care of by volunteers.”
Typically the Hurrah event draws 200 to 400 people, depending on weather.
“Since I’ve been helping, we’ve never had a day where it rained the whole day,” she said. “Even then we had people with umbrellas, standing around. The birds don’t care if it’s raining. They love the rain.”
Birds start arriving at the garden during the first part of May, and the males depart toward the end of August. Female hummingbirds and juveniles hang out in the area until October.
The Hurrah is deliberately planned for the third weekend in August because that’s when “most of the birds are in the garden,” Kotasek said. “Though there are birds here every day.
“They know there are feeders in our garden, so they stop there,” Kotasek said. “That’s why we get a lot of them in August. We are getting the ones migrating from up north and they know to stop wherever there’s food. They always say to leave a feeder up in the fall, even a few weeks after you’ve seen a hummingbird. Stragglers come that need the food to get down South.”
During the Henderson Hummingbird Hurrah, attendees might see as many as 30 birds. The ruby-throated hummingbird can be seen in large numbers as they stop in Henderson at feeders and nectar-producing plants on their southward journey to Mexico and Central America.
For more information about the Hurrah, go to hendersonhummingbirdhurrah.com.
An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the names of the speakers.
