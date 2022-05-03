On average, volunteer birders for the Bethany Lutheran College Hawkwatch program typically see fewer than 10 Swainson’s hawks a year from their observation point at Land of Memories Park in Mankato.
Volunteer Jim Amundson counted 405 in a single day on April 24.
“The strange part was the reverse migration — they were supposed to be going from the south to the north,” Amundson said. “But they were all coming from the northeast and going southwest.”
A prairie bird that feeds on grasshoppers in the prairie regions of South and North Dakota during the warmer months, the hawk may have been affected by April’s volatile weather; wind and colder temperatures may have played a role in the birds ending up farther east in Minnesota, Amundson said.
“I think all the storms pushed them too far east and too far north,” he said. “They ran into snow and everything else so got blown off track. They’re readjusting — all that added up to something we’ve never experienced.”
Biology professor Chad Heins started the Bethany Hawkwatch program in 2009 with some of his students to monitor and count migrating raptors. Amundson joined on as a volunteer in fall 2013 and began counting in the spring that following year.
From March through mid-May, Amundson spends nearly four hours every morning counting and identifying those birds at Land of Memories Park.
So far this year, he and his fellow volunteers have counted a total of 1,449 migrating birds and 12 different species. That’s about average since he began counting in spring 2014.
But last spring, that average tripled to a total of 5,522 birds for the season. Of those, more than half were broad-winged hawks.
“Last spring, we had 3,703 for the year, but we had 2,500 in one day,” Amundson said.
While the Swainson’s hawk count was likely a record in Minnesota, Amundson said he’s seen fewer than 100 broad-winged hawks this spring. As with the Swainson’s hawks, he suspects the colder, windy weather is playing a role.
Other common sightings are turkey vultures and bald eagles, but Amundson said the numbers of all species they track are usually a lot higher in the fall than in the spring when the raptors return south with chicks from the summer breeding season in northern Minnesota or Canada.
“I’d say we’re averaging 1,700-1,800 in the spring,” he said. “In the fall, some of our bigger counts were up to 10,000.”
Effects of avian flu
This year’s count comes as federal and state wildlife officials reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza among raptors in the United States, with a total of 36 reported cases in Minnesota since late March, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
One of those cases was a Canadian goose found April 6 in Blue Earth County, although neither Amundson nor Heins has seen any evidence of the bird flu infections from their observations.
“It would be hard to determine if declines of any of the birds that we’ve seen would be tied to that,” Heins said. “We’re not tracking birds that are sick, so we don’t really have any way of determining the impact on any of the migratory species that are going through.”
In fact, the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul is the only organization that is positioned to monitor infections, said Lori Arent, assistant director for the Raptor Center, which rehabilitates injured birds found in the wild.
Arent said the Raptor Center takes in about 1,000 injured birds a year. Of the 90 birds they’ve tested since March, when the virus spread to Minnesota, 42% tested positive. She said that raptors in particular are a concern because they migrate in large groups, causing the virus to spread faster among them.
“What we’re seeing now is these birds are down on the ground, so they are visible to people,” Arent said. “Typically, a raptor can survive four to five days once it’s been infected, but these birds have such a strong survival strategy where a lot of times you don’t find them until they are really sick; that’s why a lot of them we are getting are in those final stages of the virus.”
She said the most common species that have tested positive are great horned owls, bald eagles and red-tailed hawks, but it’s too early to tell if the virus could threaten the health of entire bird populations.
From what Amundson has seen so far this year, the unusually high and low counts of Swainson’s and broad-winged hawks are likely weather related. He said it’s possible those broad-winged hawks may be a week or two behind schedule for that reason.
“About the end of April and the beginning of May, there’s only a two-week window, and when they come through, they come through fast,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.