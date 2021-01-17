MANKATO — Meadowlark sightings were common during the heyday of Merrill and Karen Frydendall’s birding expeditions. “Thirty years ago, we’d count 30 along a stretch of road ... Now you have to search for them.” The species known for its lilting calling song and bright yellow-black plumage has been steadily declining in numbers, as are the populations of many other migratory birds. “There used to be both eastern and western meadowlarks at Minneopa State Park; now you just see the eastern,” Merrill said. “Bird populations have really gone down. I’ve heard there’s been about a 30 percent loss in the United States,” he said. The Frydendalls attribute loss of habitat as the leading factor in decreased bird populations. “Numbers also are down for red-headed woodpeckers. The less habitat, the fewer birds there’s going to be,” said Merrill, a retired Minnesota State University biology professor who for decades led local counts for the National Audubon Society. The Frydendalls agree the probable causes vary for nature’s reduced populations. “Out West, where there’s been a number of fires, a large number of birds are dying from starvation. Trees are gone and there’s a lack of vegetation,” Karen said. Not only are birds having difficulty finding places to build nests, many species have to work harder to fill up on bugs. Some insect populations are declining as well as rodent numbers in the continent’s far north, she said. When feasts of lemmings are lacking for hungry young snowy owls in Alaska, they will make their way south in search of rabbits, birds, fish and other rodents to supplement their diets. Manmade structures can be deadly to unsuspecting creatures in flight through rural areas. Colonies of bats will fly into the blades of wind turbines while in pursuit of insects swarming near white-gray surfaces of the towering structures. Urban skies are dangerous territory for birds with migratory paths that route them near tall buildings with reflective surfaces. “They need to stop putting up tall buildings with glass ... We lose a lot of birds to glass,” Karen said. Mankato-based ISG’s architecture group leader Jeremy Wiesen said the design and engineering firm has implemented bird collision practices on a few projects where extra sensitivity to the natural environment was critical to the goals of the project. One of these projects in particular was a nature center. The goals and impacts of all projects are different, however, ISG design teams always recommend best practices for sustainability and environmental responsibility to clients. ISG employs a natural resources team and many of its projects are meant to improve the environment. ISG planned, designed and constructed a recently completed wetland restoration project in rural Jackson County — the Toe Wildlife Management Area.
Julie Blackburn, ISG’s environmental practice group leader, grew up in Minnesota and has been a bird watcher since she was a child. She’s especially interested in protecting the diving species used as a state icon. “I call loons our birds,” Blackburn said. Corporations can be deemed responsible for incidents that result in deaths of birds protected by a five-nation treaty first enacted in 1918. Several species are listed in the Migratory Bird Treaty signed by the United States, Mexico, Canada, Japan and Russia. Late in 2020, a rollback of some of the treaty’s protections went into effect. The change lessens a company’s responsibility when birds are accidentally killed. Blackburn agrees with the nonprofits that opposed the relaxed regulations. She cited the state’s success of determining the oil industry’s culpability in a disastrous oil spill in 2010 that affected the health of migrating birds, including her beloved loons. Minnesota is one of the few states outside of the Gulf that has sought compensatory mitigation for damages to migratory birds that were impacted by the Deepwater Horizon Spill, she said.
