MANKATO — A goose hunter is facing criminal charges after he mistakenly shot pellets into a Mankato residence, striking an occupant.
A man who lives near the city's northeastern city limits called police Sept. 1 after he was hit in the chest by a bird shot pellet. He was not seriously injured.
The man said he was washing dishes when he saw three hunters in a field near his house off of North Victory Drive. He heard shots and a pellet came in through an open kitchen window.
Responding officers found two additional pellets inside the house. One was in a bedroom that was occupied by the homeowner's daughter at the time of the shooting.
There were holes in the screens on the windows in the kitchen and the daughter's room, according to a court complaint. There also was damage to the house's siding consistent with being struck by bird shot.
The three hunters were still in the field and all admitted they had fired their shotguns within city limits. One hunter said the property owner had given him permission to hunt there.
The hunters admitted to firing toward houses when two geese flew in that direction, according to the complaint.
Investigators matched the pellets to ammunition that belonged to Jason Jeremiah Sweere, 20, of Madison Lake.
Sweere was charged with felony discharge of a gun that endangers safety and misdemeanor reckless use of a weapon Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
One of the other hunters, Colton Bryan Berger, 19, of Mankato, was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday for not having proof of migratory bird harvest information program certification.
The third hunter, Jack Reed Erpelding, 20, of Prior Lake, was charged with two misdemeanors Friday for not having state or federal migratory bird hunting stamps.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources information officer Dan Ruiter said the Mankato incident is the first case of an accidental shooting he has heard of this fall.
“It's been a safe and successful hunt so far,” he said.
Hunting with a firearm is prohibited in most cities.
Many cities, including Mankato, have ordinances that prohibit firing of a gun anywhere in city limits.
State law prohibits uncased rifles or shotguns to carry in cities of 2,500 or more.
Hunters also cannot, under state law, fire a shot within 500 feet of any building that houses people or livestock unless they have the building owner's permission.
