For some people, bird-watching may seem more passive than active.
It may just entail sitting out on the porch and watching your feeders or occasionally looking up at the sky at flocks of migratory birds.
While those activities are certainly enjoyable, make no mistake that there’s a whole new level of bird viewing that can be reached.
You can go from bird-watching to birding.
“Birding is a verb ... we’re out doing it,” birder Jim Amundson said. “We’re not bird-watching, we’re birding.”
Amundson, who is part of the Bethany Hawkwatch, has been birding for decades. He spends part of his day during both the spring and fall bird migrations counting raptors through the Bethany Lutheran College program.
So far this spring, the Bethany Hawkwatch had counted 1,150 raptors, including 718 bald eagles and 361 turkey vultures as of late last week. Amundson usually watches from 9 a.m. to noon, depending on weather conditions.
Avid birders such as Amundson and Bethany Lutheran biology professor Chad Heins are, of course, in it for the fun. But don’t underestimate the competitive nature of birding.
According to the Minnesota Ornithologists’ Union, there have been 444 different species of birds seen in Minnesota. One of the highest honors in the birding community is to be part of the Union’s “Club 300,” which is reserved for those who have seen at least 300 different species.
There are 297 people in the club, including Heins, who currently ranks 161st on the list, with 332 species to his name. Anthony X. Hertzel, who tops the list, has seen 414 different bird species.
There’s also the state record for most bird species seen in a single day, which Hines said sits at 204. Heins holds the Blue Earth County record for a single day at 160.
“There are some people who are a little bit crazy,” Heins said with a laugh. “I refuse to consider myself completely gone ... It’s like its own little game in itself.”
While there’s certainly the option to make birding competitive, Amundson and Heins acknowledge it’s a great recreational activity.
Not only is birding fun, cheap and active, it also qualifies as something that can be done while social distancing, an important box to check given the COVID-19 pandemic.
All that’s needed is a pair of binoculars, a bird book and a good place to see birds. When it comes to the best spots, Heins said there are plenty of great spots in and around the Mankato area.
He listed Williams Nature Center, Minneopa State Park and Red Jacket Valley Park as a few that would be good places to go.
“If someone is new to bird-watching, it’s just a matter of getting out and paying attention to what you’re seeing,” Heins said.
As things stand in the migration, most of the bald eagles are already in their nests. There won’t be as many of them to see as a month ago. However, Amundson said “droves and droves” of the smaller, more colorful song birds should be coming through over the next month, making it the perfect time to start birding.
“Being spring, everything’s renewing. It’s nice to get out and just see nature,” Amundson said.
“You get out and things look normal ... It looks like there’s hope.”
