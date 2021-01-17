Birding soars in popularity during pandemic

Linnaeus Arboretum’s naturalist and director has been pleasantly surprised by the increasing popularity of the acres of green space he oversees at Gustavus Adolphus College.

“During the pandemic, people are looking for new outdoors destinations. They are feeling the need to get out and enjoy nature,” Scott Moeller said.

On weekends visitors’ vehicles fill the parking spaces near the arboretum’s interpretive center. Arborteum staff aren’t documenting guest numbers, reservations aren’t necessary and there are no admission fees. The uptick was noted after casual observances, and the fact more people were writing comments on an outdoor kiosk’s chalk board. Many visitor remarks were about the types of birds sighted on campus.

Nationwide, bird watcher numbers have risen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Cornell Lab of Ornithology took note of the upsurge late in the spring and early in this new age of social distancing.

A record number of participants — while using Cornell’s eBird platform — reported more than 2 million observations during a May 9 event.

Today the nickname “bird nerds” is being replaced by the term “citizen scientists” to describe people who grab binoculars and field guides as they venture out to add to their life lists of identified species. Bird information gathered by the general public while they enjoy the outdoors may be added to official wildlife studies.

For several years, an annual census of birds wintering in the region has been led by Chad Heins, an associate professor of biology at Bethany Lutheran College. Heins also heads up counts of migrating raptors such as eagles and hawks.

Safety precautions to prevent COVID-19 on campus prompted Heins to concentrate his raptor-sighting efforts at Land of Memories Park on the southwest edge of Mankato.

Mild weather helped make the 2020 fall Hawk Watch a success.

“We were a little shy of (counting) 900 birds.”

Heins often photographs the species he sights. Last year he was able to snap several images of juvenile Mississippi kites, the youngest members of a four-member family. The small, graceful bird of prey rarely migrates through this part of the state.

“They were hanging out here from near the end of August into September,” Heins said.

Several birders from out of town traveled to Mankato last fall so they could add a kite sighting to their lists.

On Dec. 19, Heins and 25 other birders participated in the Mankato area’s annual Christmas Bird Count. Fifty-one species were tallied. Canada geese topped the list with a count of 3,454; observances of owls and hawks ranged from one and three per species.

Christmas Bird Counts' solo species Mankato Northern pintail, sharp-shinned hawk, eastern screech owl, barred owl, nothern flicker, field sparrow, white-throated sparrow. Ney Nature Center Brown creeper, common grackle, eastern screech owl, trumpeter swan.

Results of Christmas Bird Counts are reported to the National Audubon Society. The society reported that some groups’ 2020 counts were canceled due to their regional COVID-19 rules. Other birding communities adopted socially distant practices so they could carry on their traditional participation in the long-running census.

Alex Colling, resource manager for Ney Nature Center near Henderson, said its Christmas Bird Count got a good response. The number of participants in the 2020 socially distanced event was similar to Ney’s winter bird counts in earlier years.

About 50 groups participated in the Dec. 19 event by calling in results to Colling and other center staff. The data was later forwarded to the Audubon Society.

A typical number of species were tallied, Colling said.

The Ney count showed pheasants and wild turkeys thriving and geese abundant in the Henderson area.

“We did have one sighting of a snowy owl; it was on the other side of (Highway) 169.”

Colling is glad people are willing to contribute data that can be used by scientists. He’s also pleased more people are interested in birds.

The creatures with beautiful plumage are integral members of ecosystems. Birding’s a simple hobby that doesn’t involve a lot of expenses or equipment, he said.

Center visitors will probably see lots of four-footed animals, too. Some have been making regular appearances in past months. Fewer humans have been hiking along the center’s trails since the pandemic began impacting tourist travel in the region.

“We’re seeing a lot of deer coming up out of the valley, lots of red squirrels and occasionally, right at dusk, we see or hear coyotes.”

Beavers also were spotted in a stream on the Ney property. Collings said the center welcomes these animals known for creating fishing holes by building dams that block waters in rivers.

“They are ecosystem engineers. We don’t have a problem with them setting up shop here. It won’t impact our trails or infrastructure.”