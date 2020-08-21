MANKATO — Florence Hendricks noticed announcements about her birthday celebration Thursday on walls at Water's Edge, the Meridian Senior Living facility that's been her home for several years.
"Seeing the posters brought her to tears," said Nick Brown, a former resident assistant who is now a sales coordinator for Meridian.
"I told her you deserve this. It's a milestone birthday."
Hendricks will turn 105 Sunday. She will be honored a birthday parade 1 p.m. Saturday at Water's Edge, 800 Agency Trail. Parade participants in decked-out vehicles will drive past the honoree's window. Staff will hand out treats.
Family members will stick around after the parade to visit with Hendricks.
Her son, Brad, of Mankato, helped a healthy but hard-of-hearing Hendricks with interview questions.
"Her answer to 'What things have given you the most pleasure and contentment in your life?' was participation in her religious beliefs, contact with family and friends, reading, reminiscing, devotions, travel, golf, square dancing and card playing," Brad Hendricks said.
Florence Hendricks (Freuhling) was born in Raymond. When she was 5 years old, her German-speaking family moved to Willmar and she began to learn English. After high school graduation, she trained as a hairdresser.
She and her husband, Byron, managed a motel and mobile home park in Willmar.
Hendricks lived with her daughter, Susan, in Venice, Florida, before she moved to Mankato and became one of the first residents of a newly completed Keystone senior living complex.
Brad said his mother does her own record-keeping and checkbook, and does The Free Press crossword each day.
She said she enjoys the contact with "the young, caring staff" at Water's Edge.
Apparently, the feeling is mutual.
"Florence is such a sweetheart," said Brown, who's known Hendricks since 2018.
"She used to take walks with the staff, almost every day. She always keeps trying to do things herself."
