She was one big, irate mama.
The bison at Minneopa State Park have at least eight new members and a few more babies are possibly on the way.
The herd was in the far back portion of the range when we visited one evening. We could walk near them along the fence after parking just outside the range.
The moms were protective of their newborns that were lying in the grass or unsteadily walking around a bit.
As people approached, the moms would stand with their babies just under their massive head and shoulders, eyeing visitors and making annoyed grunting sounds.
We stayed back, but one especially perturbed mother was snorting and watching me closely as I took photos.
Then she charged the 30 feet or so to the fence.
Bison might look like lumbering cows, but they can go from zero to 35 mph in a flash.
It's a disconcerting feeling to have a 1,000-pound, snorting, angry bison heading straight toward you.
The bison like to stay inside their fence and close to their herd. But that is little comfort, knowing she could plow through the strands of wire fencing as easily as you can walk through a spider web.
She came to a crashing stop, her big head just inches from the fence. She stared at me, snorted and turned to go back to her baby.
The park's naturalist, Scott Kudelka, told me later that she might be the lead female of the herd. She's had a history of being particularly ill-tempered.
During the rest of the year, the herd is generally uninterested in the many visitors who drive through the range and walk outside the fence. But when new babies are around, the herd, particularly the females, are naturally protective.
Kudelka said the females often push away the yearling bison that come too close to the babies. The yearlings may just be curious, having not seen babies before, but they don't know their own strength and the moms know it. The full-grown males, which don't take any part in raising the young, simply ignore the young ones and their moms.
At Yellowstone and some other parks where the bison roam freely, visitors sometimes find out how protective the moms can be. While people worry about attacks from grizzlies or mountain lions, most injuries and deaths to park visitors out West are from bison that people ventured too close to.
Bison generally run from predators, but they set up a quick defense if a wolf or other predator approaches without warning. The females will form a protective circle around the young and the rest of the herd will form a ring around them, big heads and hooves facing outward, toward the danger. Even the hungriest wolf pack isn't much interested in taking that on.
Kudelka said the first calf arrived just over a week ago and staff had spotted at least eight by the middle of last week. They think up to five more could be born.
The bison have been a huge hit with visitors since being added to Minneopa a few years ago. There will likely be even more visitors this year as people look for things to do outside.
The park is looking better than it has in a long, long time, thanks to the added Department of Natural Resources funds that have come as Minneopa went from a park visited by few to one of the most popular parks.
The road through the bison range is wider and smoother, thanks to added gravel and a dry spring.
And the prairie is finally looking like a bonafide prairie. Much of it had been consumed by the invasive, albeit native, sumac shrubs. The park crews have always tried to fight it back, but it takes a lot of time, work and money to do it. Now there is a growing area of the park where the sumac is gone and you get a better sense of the grassland and rocks that made up the prairie long ago.
If you haven't visited the park for a while, or ever, it's a good time to. The bison babies are a treat to see. Just give the moms the recommended 75 feet of leeway.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.