MANKATO — Warming temperatures have prompted officials to close Minneopa State Park’s bison range in an effort to prevent excessive damage during the snowmelt.
The road will remain closed to motorists until further notice.
The length of the closure is weather dependent. Staff reminds park visitors that several features remain open to the public, including the falls area and hiking trails.
To receive updates about the road closure, park patrons may monitor the park website at: mndnr.gov/Minneopa or call the park office 386-3910.
