ST. PETER — When state forester Randy Schindle and his wife were walking their dog in Seven Mile Creek Park this spring, he spotted a tree he thought might be special.
He took some preliminary measurements of the black cherry with a hand-held clinometer, then later returned with another forester from Hutchinson for detailed measurements.
The tree is now in the Department of Natural Resource's Big Tree Registry, holding the spot as the largest in the state of its species.
"It was the height and the diameter that won it," Schindle said. "A lot of them have larger crowns but not the diameter and height."
The big tree is right along the side of the path that forks off to the right from the farthest parking area in the park, a couple of hundred yards from the lot.
While they were taking measurements of the tree, they noticed a large black ash not far away that Schindle took preliminary measurements of. "I think that one will take the top spot, too."
The black cherry has a circumference of 99 inches, a height of 120 feet and a crown spread of 63 feet. The three measurements are combined using a formula to come up with a point ranking.
"This one is very healthy. They usually don't grow real old," Schindle said, speculating the tree is likely about 100 years old. "This area would have been logged. But for some reason, they missed this one."
The tree grows in a favorable place, located above the creek on a shelf, with nutrients from the bluffs beyond washing down to feed it.
The Big Tree Registry began in 1962 but was mothballed in 2013, owing to a lack of staff and foresters at the DNR to verify the measurements. But the program was restarted in 2015 after a funding increase for the division of forestry.
Have a big tree?
People can nominate a tree they think might take the top spot on the registry by going to dnr.state.mn.us/trees_shrubs/bigtree.
Trees submitted must be measured with circumference in inches, and height and crown spread to the nearest foot.
The circumference of the tree is measured 4.5 feet above the ground. Getting the height is the hardest measurement. The DNR website shows how to use a 12-inch ruler and two people to get an approximate height measurement.
The crown of the tree can be measured by walking to the outer edges of the crown, putting two stakes in the ground and measuring the distance.
Submitted trees that may qualify for a top spot are then measured in detail by DNR foresters.
Common in the region
The black cherry is Minnesota's largest Prunus species, which include plums, cherries, peaches, nectarines, apricots, and almonds.
The tree is found throughout Minnesota's central and southeastern forests.
The hardwood lumber from the tree is prized for cabinetry.
The small ripe fruit of the black cherry is a deep purplish black and has a slightly bitter but rich, winey flavor.
The fruit has uses similar to the chokecherry, eaten, used for jelly or for wine. But the pits, which contain a toxin, must be removed.
The Minnesota Chippewa used the berries for food. They would squeeze them in their hands and make them into little cakes, dry them on birch bark, without cooking, and then store them for later use for cooking. Mixed with dried meat, they made pemmican.
The root or bark was also used medicinally.
The common name of the tree, "rum-cherry," came about from the Colonial use of flavoring a cherry tavern drink with rum — "cherry bounce" as it was called.
