MANKATO — Alicia Klehr and her sister, Becky Gilson, were on a mission Friday morning: Get into Scheels.
"We needed hockey sticks and this is the best place to come," Klehr said. "We needed stuff for the boys that are outdoors for Christmas. This is kind of a one-stop-shop for all of that."
Klehr and Gilson were among thousands of shoppers in the Mankato area ready for this year's Black Friday shopping spree. Considered the busiest shopping day of the year, stores were just as eager to see customers Friday after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic dashed in-store plans for most retailers last year.
"When we opened the doors, I don't know how many people but there were people waiting at both doors at 7 a.m.," Scheels store leader Brandon Scheel said.
Many shoppers said they were relieved to shop in person this year. Some, like Klehr and Gilson, tried gathering around a table to order presents online last year but found it didn't suit them.
"It took us all day to shop and this year we're almost done at 9 a.m.," Klehr said with a laugh.
"And a lot of the stuff didn't come in time," Gilson added.
The problem is not knowing exactly what you're going to get when you order online, according to Kris Greenwald of Elysian. She and her 17-year-old son Ethan came to River Hills Mall to grab an air fryer, among other gifts this year. Shopping in-person helped the Greenwalds figure out exactly how those other gifts could be received.
"It's good to shop online, and you get what you want, but you can't touch it," Kris said. "Today we were looking at pillows — you can't touch it, you can't feel it, you don't know if it's soft, you don't know how big it is. You can read the dimensions, but unless you have it in your hand, you don't know really what you've got."
Casie Klockmann can commiserate with online ordering woes. It also took all day for her and her family to shop online last year, which is why they were out early this year hitting as many stores as they could before going home to Le Sueur and Henderson, where they planned to honor their tradition of after-Black Friday pizza at the Henderson Road Haus.
The National Retail Federation forecasts holiday sales during November and December will increase between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020 sales during the same period, which were up more than 8% over 2019 sales. Clothing, gift cards and toys are expected to be the top products sold over the next few days in the U.S., though many area shoppers had different goals at River Hills Mall.
Scott and Jamie Snow of Lake Crystal came early to check out jewelry deals at J.C. Penney's, while Fadumo Khalid of St. Peter was ready to browse stores to get a new laptop for her classes at South Central College.
"I went to Walmart just now, I came from Best Buy, I'm planning to go into the mall," Khalid said inside Target. "Everywhere I can go."
Khalid and her friends were up at 5 a.m. to go shopping, though they didn't know what to expect for this year. They decided to shop together in case foot traffic got hectic at area stores, but they found a little time to nap at a local mosque in between running around.
Though many shoppers in the Mankato area are focused on Christmas gifts, the next major Muslim holiday — Lailat al-Miraj, which commemorates the Islamic prophet Muhammed's nighttime physical and spiritual journey from Mecca to Jerusalem — isn't until March of next year. That doesn't mean shoppers who may not celebrate holidays this time of year can't take advantage of a few deals, Khalid noted.
"Whatever the kids enjoy, you're just going to buy it and let them enjoy because it's a little bit cheaper," she said. "Enjoy the sale, no matter the holiday."
Many shoppers said they weren't concerned over the recent surge in COVID cases in Minnesota, despite an increase in COVID-related deaths in the area in recent weeks. While few appeared to wear masks Friday morning, many shoppers said they were vaccinated or took care to use hand sanitizer before going inside stores. Foot traffic was steady in many places but not as hectic as previous Black Friday events.
That made things easier for Klehr and Gilson. After wrapping up a lot of shopping early, they planned to hit up TJ Maxx, Five Below, Michael's, Old Navy, and a few other stores inside the mall.
"We're pretty much done, now it's kind of shopping for ourselves," Klehr said with a laugh. "So it's not just Black Friday shopping."
