MANKATO — Some stores saw the traditional Black Friday lineups prior to their opening, but the big shopping day has become considerably less hectic and busy than in the pre-pandemic days.
"COVID killed Black Friday," said Teri Malmgre, who was in a relatively short line outside of Target, prior to the store's 7 a.m. opening.
While a lot of shopping has shifted to online, she still likes the tradition of heading out early Friday morning.
"My oldest son said, 'You know you can do all this online.' But what's the fun in that? I like to get up at 4, get caffeinated and wait in line."
Store hours have also changed from a few years ago. Instead of many stores being open on Thanksgiving, most now close. And while 2 a.m. openings used to be common, this year some stores opened at 5 a.m., some at 6 a.m. and several at 7 a.m.
The doorbuster model is also more subdued. Rather than very deep discounts on Thursday, promotions are less deep but last for several weeks.
River Hills Mall Manager Robin Hanson said crowds grew as the morning went on.
"It started out a little slow but we're seeing a very good crowd," she said late morning.
The mall, as well as anchors Scheels and Target, opened at 7 a.m.
"Target and Scheels have been busy all day."
Jeanne Meyer, of Waterville, also enjoys the tradition of Black Friday shopping. She was with her daughter Amanda Mattson of Windom and her granddaughter Sloane Allen of Owatonna, each carrying several large shopping bags out of Kohl's.
"We do all our Christmas shopping." Kohl's opened at 5 a.m., but Meyer said she liked it when Black Friday started in the wee hours. "We miss Kohl's being open at 2 (a.m.)."
At Fleet Farm a long line formed before their 5 a.m. opening, many looking to get a free plush toy.
"Fleet Farm was nuts. The first 500 people got a stuffed toy," said Cheryl Senske, who was out with her husband Mark.
"Some people just got the plush toy and turned around and left."
The couple, from Winthrop, weren't planning to do a lot of shopping, with Mark looking for cordless DeWalt accessories.
Staci Orpin, manager of the GameStop in the Raintree Mall, next to River Hills Mall, said that while business was steady it wasn't nearly as busy as past years. Their deals started last Sunday and will continue, spreading out the Black Friday shopping season.
"I think we'll have a steady business all weekend long."
Orpin said a lot of people were getting PlayStation 2 consoles "A lot of what we've sold is larger items, then people buy smaller stuff online. We've been shipping out a lot of online stuff. I think that's the way Black Friday is going."
She enjoys having the shopping season spread out rather than so much packed into just Black Friday.
"I like it. I can interact more with customers. It's more reasonable to have business spread out. I think a lot of people didn't like the huge crowds (on Black Fridays)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.