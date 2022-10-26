MANKATO — The Black Intelligent Gentleman organization at Minnesota State University has plans to grow its membership back to pre-pandemic numbers.
Since the formation of the group in 2012, membership had been steadily growing. When the COVID pandemic hit, numbers fell from 40 to the single digits.
“We had really low members and it almost went extinct,” said Xavier Thomas, president of the organization. “This year is kind of our big redesign. We’re trying to bring it out of the water and make the whole school and even the city know that there is a community here.”
Thomas plans to host on campus and community events in order to do just that.
His counterpart, Ahmed Umer, vice president of the organization, said that hanging posters up around campus and word of mouth have been beneficial as well.
The two of them held a meeting with the other 11 group members at the beginning of the month that focused on recruitment and the importance of keeping the organization alive and well.
Membership has since grown to 20. Thomas is aiming for around 40-50.
BIG was founded by former MSU student Matnique Williamson after Henry Morris, former interim dean of institutional diversity, suggested it. Their goal for the group was to provide a supportive community for Black men at MSU and encourage them to stay enrolled at the university.
“There are issues with Black males in higher education across the nation; it’s nothing unique to MSU,” Morris told the Free Press at the inaugural meeting in 2012.
Thomas and Umer said they intend to achieve the same goals as their predecessors, especially after experiencing the benefits of being part of the group themselves.
“I like being a part of the community and getting to meet more and more Black people on campus,” Umer said. “I realized that I see them around but don’t interact as much. We want to get with each other, but there’s not many outlets for us to be able to do that.”
Thomas agreed and said creating a safe space for Black men on campus to network and share their experiences with one another is at the heart of the organization.
“I think it’s instinct as a Black man to see someone younger and help them out and be their big bro,” he said, adding that Black men don’t need to go to a historically Black college and university to find brotherhood.
Thomas also hopes to inspire other racial and ethnic groups at MSU to create their own organization to foster community.
“Our mission is to not let people of color feel like they’re alone,” he said. “I’m not only trying to get more Black people into BIG, but into other cultural RSOs. I feel like it’s really important since we are in a predominantly white school, to just have a place where you can go and see people that look like you.”
Thomas and Umer are looking to collaborate with other cultural organizations on campus in order to host events for people of color.
As for BIG, their first two events of the year include a schoolwide Halloween costume party and a basketball tournament.
Thomas is working on adding more to their calendar that include events within the Mankato community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.