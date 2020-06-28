Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.