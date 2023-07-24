MANKATO — You might want to make plans for jumping in a lake or pool or even just staying inside in air conditioning. This week in Minnesota is slated to be the hottest of the summer.
High temperatures ranging from low 90s to triple digits, along with humidity, are expected in the region all week, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday is expected to be the worst of it all, with a high of 100 degrees.
After that, temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 80s on the weekend.
You can keep your fingers crossed for some rain during the week, but don’t expect it to completely combat the heat. Forecasts between a 20-30% chance of rain on Tuesday night and from Thursday through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a news release giving tips for periods of high heat and humidity. The tips included that people should do their best to limit their time outdoors and use public spaces such as libraries or shopping malls with air conditioning if they don’t have it at home. A lot of heat also comes from windows, so cover them with awnings or curtains to keep the inside of your house cool, if possible.
You should also be drinking plenty of fluids, even if you aren’t thirsty. Older adults, children and people with existing conditions are at higher risk and should be extra careful in these high temperatures, FEMA cautions.
FEMA launched its first #SummerReady campaign this June with the goal of spreading awareness and promoting safety in extreme temperatures like this week. For more information, visit www.ready.gov/summer-ready.
