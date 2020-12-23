A white Christmas came to Minnesota with a vengeance.
Blizzard conditions caused crashes, closed highways and knocked out power for thousands of people in the Mankato region.
A wintery mix arrived in Mankato at about noon. New snow stopped falling around 9 p.m., but strong winds continued to cause whiteout conditions well into the night.
Shelters were opened at the Lake Crystal Recreation Center, Madison Lake City Hall, a church in Madelia and the National Guard Armory in Fairmont for stranded motorists and households without power.
Several highways west and south of Mankato were shut down Wednesday afternoon due to crashes or white-out conditions, including Highway 60 and Interstate 90.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued no-travel advisories for many other area highways. The Blue Earth County and Brown County Sheriff Offices also issued recommendations for no unnecessary travel.
The National Guard was activated to assist stranded motorists in some parts of the state, including in Martin County where a tank-style vehicle was needed.
Crashes with non-life-threatening injuries occurred on state highways near Winthrop and Sleepy Eye.
On Highway 14 at 3:30 p.m. there were five vehicles crashed or off the road between Sleepy Eye and Janesville. The highway was shut down west of Sleepy Eye. On Highway 169 at 5:30 p.m. there were three vehicles crashed and two off the road between Highway 60 and Henderson.
Nicollet and Waseca counties were among the agencies that pulled snowplows off the road Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning because visibility was so poor. Blue Earth County stopped plowing at nightfall.
The storm was so fierce that even Santa stayed home. Old St. Nick and escorts had to cancel plans to parade through Courtland on a firetruck.
Hundreds of area residents lost power — many of them for several hours. Nearly 600 Xcel Energy customers lost power in the Lake Crystal and Good Thunder areas as the storm blew in. At 8 p.m. Xcel was reporting over 1,000 customers without power in Mapleton, Good Thunder and Delavan, and an outage affecting nearly 400 people near St. Peter and Cleveland.
BENCO Electric Cooperative reported more than 1,000 members outside of Mankato and in the Blue Earth region had no power as of 5 p.m. The number was under 600 as of 8 p.m.
BENCO and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office warned affected residents that it could be hours before the high winds subside and power can be restored. The Sheriff’s Office reminded affected people to be careful to avoid fire or carbon monoxide poisoning if using an alternative heat source.
The National Weather Service had not posted a snowfall total for the Mankato area as of press time, saying that accurate measurements were difficult to obtain due to all the blowing snow. It had forecasted 2-4 inches of accumulation on Tuesday and increased the projection to 6-8 inches Wednesday morning.
A blizzard warning originally issued for only extreme western Minnesota was expanded into the Mankato area Wednesday morning and across most of the state by afternoon. The warning remained in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Wind gusts of up to 46 mph were recorded at the Mankato Regional Airport and up to 53 mph at the New Ulm Municipal Airport and over 60 mph in Fairmont.
Many area cities have declared snow emergencies, requiring parked vehicles to be removed from roads.
Cold temperatures and strong winds are expected to persist through Thursday, with a wind chill that could reach minus 31.
