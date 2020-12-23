Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Windy. Low -3F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Windy. Low -3F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.