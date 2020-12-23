A blizzard warning has been issued and no travel advisories have been issued for much of south central Minnesota as snow and strong winds is creating hazardous driving conditions and causing power outages.
The blizzard warning went into effect at noon and continues through 6 a.m. Thursday.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office issued a recommendation for no unnecessary travel Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued no-travel advisories on a number of highways west and southwest of Mankato. By 3:30 p.m. several highways had been shut down, including Highway 60. Drivers are asked to check www.511mn.org.
Nearly 600 Xcel Energy customers lost power in the Lake Crystal and Good Thunder areas as the storm blew in. A widespread outage also was reported in Madelia.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said power outages could continue until winds die down and reminded affected people to be careful to avoid fire or carbon monoxide poisoning if using an alternative heat source.
The National Weather Service increased its snowfall forecast to 6 to 8 inches for the Mankato region. Wind gusts could top 50 mph and temperatures will plummet to below 0 overnight.
