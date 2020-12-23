A blizzard warning has been issued for western Minnesota as a wintry mix and strong winds are expected to create hazardous conditions.
In south-central Minnesota, the warning goes in effect at noon and continues through 6 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service increased its snowfall forecast to 6 to 8 inches for the Mankato region. The precipitation will start as rain possibly mixed with some snow, turn to freezing rain then turn to snow after 2 p.m., the NWS predicts.
Wind gusts could top 50 mph and temperatures will plummet to below 0 overnight.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers that no-travel advisories will be likely and there could be road closures in south-central Minnesota. Drivers are asked to check www.511mn.org.
