Snowplowing

Plows are at the ready across southern Minnesota as preparations are made for a snowstorm. A city of Mankato snowplow driver cleared snow in April 2019 during a late spring storm. 

 File photo

A blizzard warning has been issued for western Minnesota as a wintry mix and strong winds are expected to create hazardous conditions.

In south-central Minnesota, the warning goes in effect at noon and continues through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service increased its snowfall forecast to 6 to 8 inches for the Mankato region. The precipitation will start as rain possibly mixed with some snow, turn to freezing rain then turn to snow after 2 p.m., the NWS predicts.

Wind gusts could top 50 mph and temperatures will plummet to below 0 overnight.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers that no-travel advisories will be likely and there could be road closures in south-central Minnesota. Drivers are asked to check www.511mn.org.

