Emily Frederick went from giving birth to her son, Theo, in May 2018 to fighting for her life within hours.
Theo had a healthy arrival, but she quickly experienced complications afterward requiring three surgeries. She needed about 22 units of blood products to replace what she lost.
She and husband, Chris, say they’re thankful for the medical team and blood donors who helped her through the harrowing ordeal.
The North Mankato couple plan to give blood during Mankato’s biggest annual blood drive next week, and they hope their story shows others how much donations make a difference.
“I’ve been wanting to do this ever since it happened,” Emily said of donating. “Due to complications I haven’t yet, so it’s going to be amazing to be on the other side of it and start to feel like I can give back in some way.”
Her first donation opportunity will come during the American Red Cross’ Rock ‘n’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive. The event will be held at two locations between Sept. 8-11, the Blue Earth County Public Library and Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson.
Appointments for the blood drives are full, but Red Cross spokesperson Sue Thesenga said there’s a great need for donations and many more opportunities to give in the region this fall.
“Just because they can’t find an opening for this specific blood drive, we hope they take the info and are inspired by Emily’s story to make one later this fall,” she said.
Emily and Chris experienced a huge range of emotions after Theo’s birth on May 27, 2018. Theo, now 2, is their youngest son after Harrison, 3, and they were of course excited to meet the newest addition to their young family after his natural birth went well.
Like after Harrison’s birth, Emily experienced complications. Unlike the first time, though, the situation escalated into scary territory.
Emily first began hemorrhaging during a routine dilation and curettage, or D&C procedure. Her doctor started transfusing blood as her vitals dipped.
Heartbeats away from full cardiac arrest, she and Chris found out she’d need a hysterectomy to stop the hemorrhaging. They had to make the decision fast, but had enough time before the procedure to name their newborn.
Chris, who wasn’t sure he’d see her again, asked what his name should be. Without hesitation, she said Theo, which they later found out means “God’s gift.”
Then off she went for another surgery.
“It was an almost surreal moment, like that’s not something that can happen,” Chris said of how serious the situation was at the time. “You go from this wonderful moment seeing your child being born to this moment learning your wife might not make it through.”
Emily remembers at least feeling comforted by how in control her OB-GYN, Dr. Tara Denke of Mankato Clinic, and the rest of the care team seemed. Still, at one point she asked if she was going to die.
More blood loss followed during the hysterectomy and her final surgery. Emily’s body couldn’t clot blood on its own at the time and her blood vessels were fragile.
Three hours into the last surgery, doctors located the internal bleeding on one of her ovaries. Her body was still so fragile afterward that she needed to be intubated for 24 hours so she wouldn’t move and start bleeding again.
When she came to again, she could finally hold Theo again in the intensive care unit.
“Seeing him made everything go away for a moment,” she said. “Just holding him and being with him for those short moments were very precious to me.”
She remained in Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato’s maternity ward for a week after her two days recovering in the ICU. Nurses cared for Theo, while she got to see him now and then while recovering.
She has since found a support group with other “maternal near-miss survivors.” They’ve helped her deal with feelings of survivor’s guilt and other emotions associated with coming as close to death as she did.
Along with being humbled by all the people who helped her that day in the hospital, she also feels deep gratitude toward her blood donors. She wishes she could thank the 150 donors whose blood helped save her life.
Donating could be her way of paying it forward.
Chris, who started donating blood almost 20 years ago when he was in high school, said he knows how much giving blood would mean to his wife. Donating together would be special after what they went through.
“To me it’ll be an awesome experience to go with her,” he said. “I’m optimistic for her and excited for her.”
His grandfather also needed blood transfusions to treat his prostate cancer toward the end of his life. Seeing how much the transfusions helped him hit home how important donations are.
“He was a great figure in my life and an important guy,” Chris said. “To see what blood donations meant to him served as a constant reminder of the importance of what 15 minutes in a chair can mean for someone else and their family.”
Chris will soon donate his sixth gallon of blood. Emily, meanwhile, already has a goal in mind for when she starts donating.
“Now it’s my goal to donate as much if not more in my lifetime as I received,” she said. “So many people every day need transfusions; they’re going through terrible events constantly, and the need is out there more than some people realize.”
Upcoming blood drives in Mankato and North Mankato include:
• Sept. 18 — 12-5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1851 Marie Lane, North Mankato
• Sept. 21 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St., Mankato
• Sept. 22 — 12-5 p.m., Bethany College Sport & Fitness Center, 734 Marsh St., Mankato
• Sept. 24 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Boulevard, North Mankato
• Sept. 25 — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive, Mankato
• Sept. 25 — 12-6 p.m., Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato
• Oct. 1 — 12-6 p.m., Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 S. Manitou Drive, Mankato
• Oct. 2 — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato
