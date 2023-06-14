MANKATO — Upcoming blood drives in the Mankato area come after the American Red Cross reported a recent “concerning shortfall” in donations.
Blood donations fell short by 26,000 pints in May, according to data from the nonprofit.
Summer and the weeks before and after it tend to lag in donations, despite the period between Memorial and Labor days being a time when donations are in high demand.
The period marks the “100 deadliest days” on Minnesota’s roads, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, a time when crashes spike.
Donors can help do their part to replenish supplies this month, wrote Red Cross regional communications manager Lynette Nyman in an email, and receive $10 gift cards to their merchant of choice in the process.
“The public can help ensure a strong blood supply this summer by making and keeping an appointment to give in the weeks ahead,” she wrote.
The gift card offer is valid for blood, platelet or plasma donors throughout June. Mankato’s next drives are on Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Library and Ecumen Pathstone.
More drives come next week, starting Tuesday at the Minnesota State University’s student union from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The rest of the week includes the following drives in Mankato or North Mankato:
• YMCA Mankato — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22
• North Mankato Police Annex — 12-5 p.m. June 22
• Blue Earth County Library — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23
The Red Cross’ site includes a search option for additional drive locations and dates in Blue Earth, Nicollet and other area counties.
The link between blood donations and treatment of vehicle crash victims is strong, according to Red Cross data. A single victim can need as many as 100 units of blood.
The Minnesota State Patrol urged safe driving during these “100 deadliest days,” with this year’s safety campaign focusing on making them the “100 safest days” instead.
Motorists should buckle their seat belts, put their phones down, drive sober and follow speed limits, the State Patrol advised in a release.
“Driving smart this summer can help prevent heartache and tragedy,” stated Office of Traffic Safety enforcement coordinator Shannon Grabow. “Together, we can all get home safely.”
In 2022, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day accounted for 169 traffic fatalities in Minnesota, according to preliminary data from the state. It was about 38% of the 444 total traffic fatalities that year.
