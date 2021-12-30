Every winter, the U.S. blood supply dips because of bad weather, seasonal illness and travel. But the lowest supply in over a decade has prompted the nation’s leading blood centers to plead for donations and offer a Super Bowl giveaway to January donors.
Three leading centers, including the American Red Cross, which supplies 40% of the nation’s donated blood, joined earlier this month to say more is needed to avoid the postponement of life-saving procedures at hospitals.
Blood centers around the country report having less than a one-day’s supply of blood; they aim to keep three days’ worth.
Elective surgeries are already being canceled or altered because of the shortage.
Typically blood collection drops in the summer while schools are on break and people are on vacation, then picks up following Labor Day, said Sue Thesenga, the Red Cross’ communications manager for Minnesota and the Dakotas.
Even in Minnesota, which has a strong donor base, that didn’t happen this year.
“We’ve had low donor turnout throughout the fall, summer and fall actually, and now it’s really concerning as people have busy schedules during the holidays,” she said.
As a perishable product, the supply of blood needs to be constantly replenished. “Right now it’s going out faster than it’s coming in.”
Thesenga said blood transfusions are crucial for people undergoing surgeries, cancer patients enduring chemotherapy and mothers with complications during childbirth, among other groups in need.
Giving an hour of one’s time might add hours, days or years to someone’s life.
The organization urges potential donors to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. If an immediate opportunity isn’t available, donors should schedule to give blood in the days and weeks ahead.
Until Jan. 2, in exchange for blood the Red Cross will give donors a long-sleeve T-shirt.
Those who donate blood, platelets or plasma in January will be entered to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The package includes two tickets to the game, airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (from Feb. 11-14) and a $500 gift card for expenses.
January donors will also be entered to win a home theater package, which includes a laser projector, a projector screen, two speakers and a $500 e-gift card.
The raffles end Jan. 31.
Thesenga said a perk of downloading the app to donate is that users can track where their blood goes. She has watched her own donations be distributed as far as Puerto Rico.
Blood donated to the Red Cross first meets local demand but then is taken where it’s most needed, she said.
“Wherever it goes, it’s helping someone that needs it. You’re helping your neighbors near and far.”
Blood centers not only urge individuals to make appointments, but they want employers to provide encouragement and opportunities. The decline in donor turnout is in part attributed to remote work and blood drive cancellations amid almost two years of COVID’s spread.
Vaccine misinformation also has misled some about their eligibility to donate. Vaccinated individuals can donate blood and platelets as long as they are symptom free at the time of donation, the blood centers’ statement said.
To donate, one must bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification. In Minnesota, eligible donors must be 17 — or 16 with parental consent — weigh at least 110 pounds and exhibit generally good health. Individuals can give blood once every 56 days.
Face masks are required at each Red Cross drive.
