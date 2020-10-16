MANKATO — A bloodied man was arrested after he reportedly broke into a Mankato townhouse complex Thursday morning.

Maximilian Cengix Orient, 19, was charged with two felony counts of burglary Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Orient forced open a garage door, took a golf club from a garage and used it to smash a patio door at one of the units at 201 Heather Lane at about 5:20 a.m., according to a court complaint.

Orient's hands were bleeding and the golf club shaft was bloody along with three door handles in the complex.

