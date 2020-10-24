MANKATO — A Mankato man recently charged with burglary is now charged in two more thefts.
Maximilian Cengiz Orient, 19, allegedly went into an occupied residence on Jaycee Court around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 13. He took electronics and kitchen items, according to a court complaint. Two of the residents followed him as he left and took a photo of him.
On Oct. 15, police were called about a burglar with blood on his hands — apparently from breaking a glass door — at a residence on Heather Lane. Officers caught Orient and recognized him as the man in the photo taken two days earlier.
Soon after, a member of the National Guard reported a number of military items, including a bulletproof vest, were missing from his vehicle on Jaycee Court.
Investigators searched Orient's home and found military gear, electronics and kitchenware matching the missing items.
Orient was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of burglary and receiving stolen property in the Jaycee Court thefts. Orient was charged in the Heather Lane burglary the week before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.