ST. JAMES — A bloodied man allegedly resisted arrest after vandalizing vehicles with a flag pole in a St. James park.
Miguel Angel Mireles Jr., 27, of St. James, was charged with felony property damage and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process Monday in Watonwan County District Court.
A witness saw Mireles beating on a truck at Deer Park and heard him vandalize another vehicle, according to a court complaint.
When a police officer found a bloody Mireles, he allegedly refused to be handcuffed and later would not walk to a squad car.
Two basketball players said Mireles came up to them covered in blood, asked them to pass him the ball and took off his shorts before an officer arrived.
Officers found two vehicles with multiple windows broken out and other damage. They also found a bloody pair of shorts and a bloody pole with an American flag.
