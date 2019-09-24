BLUE EARTH — Blue Earth Area School District leaders are asking property owners to approve a tax increase they say is needed to avert additional budget cuts.
For the last few years the district has not had a voter-approved operating levy and is collecting less than the state norm.
With declining enrollment and financial reserves, Supt. Mandy Fletcher said the district now needs its citizens to increase their support.
On Nov. 5 voters will check “yes” or “no” to increasing the district’s operating tax levy by $900 per pupil next year. A yes vote also authorizes an annual inflationary increase to the levy, which would be in effect for 10 years.
If the referendum passes, school taxes on a $100,000 property would increase by $189 next year. A $200,000 property would increase by $379, according to estimates provided by the district. The amount would increase slightly each year with inflation.
A link to an online calculator on which property owners can determine their personal tax impact is available on the district website.
The levy would not increase taxes on farmland or cabins, although farmers will see an increase on the homestead portion of their land.
The tax increase will generate around $900,000 annually for the district.
The additional funds are needed, Fletcher said, just to keep existing educational and extracurricular offerings and class sizes.
“It’s not going to allow us to expand,” she said. “It’s simply going to allow us to maintain what we have.”
Declining enrollment has caused state funding to dip while fixed costs such as electricity are increasing, Fletcher said. The district has been relying on funds in reserves to help balance the budget, but that fund is getting depleted.
The district made $425,000 in spending cuts this school year, including leaving four open teaching positions unfilled, reducing the number of paraprofessionals and eliminating a bus route.
More significant cuts will be needed in coming years if the referendum is not approved, Fletcher said.
The district has not had a voter-approved operating levy since 2014. District leaders decided to let a $650 per pupil levy expire and replaced it with a $724 levy that, due to new state legislation, no longer required voter approval.
Blue Earth Area Public Schools is now among a minority of schools that has not asked voters to collect more than $724 per pupil.
With a $900 increase, property owners in her district would be paying around the average in Minnesota, Fletcher said.
The owner of a $110,000 property (the median-value residence in the district) would pay around $432 a year for all school taxes, including existing levies and the new levy. The state average is $431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.